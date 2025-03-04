Ex-MLB Catcher Makes Grim Prediction For Cardinals In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a disappointing offseason. They had promised their fans a "reset" that many thought would include trading some veteran players.
However, the roster was left largely untouched, and the team remains stuck in the middle again. Things don't look promising heading into 2025.
They had hoped to trade Nolan Arenado but never found any suitors for him. Now, St. Louis is stuck with him until at least the trade deadline and younger players are blocked.
Former MLB catcher Erik Kratz, now a host on the show "Foul Territory" made a grim prediction for St. Louis.
"It feels like a mixed signal," Kratz said. I say all that to say I think the Pirates big three on their pitching staff could push them into fourth place, and the Cardinals could be a fifth-place team."
The Cardinals finished under .500 in 2023 and fell to last place in the National League Central. They are certainly at risk of doing it again for the second time in the last three years.
This means that the Cardinals will likely be sellers at the trade deadline as opposed to being buyers like last season. This ultimately needs to happen if the Cardinals are serious about their reset and preparing to contend in the future.
John Mozeliak will step down as president of baseball operations at the end of the season and give way to Chaim Bloom. But 2025 is still going to be more of transition year for the Cardinals as they prepare for Bloom to take over, meaning a last-place finish is plausible.
