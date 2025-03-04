Cardinals Leaning On Sonny Gray To Mentor Rising Star Who Could Soon Be Impactful
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't plan on having ace Sonny Gray at the front of the rotation in 2025 after declaring an organizational reset this past fall.
Although the Cardinals would've willingly traded Gray to eliminate his backloaded contract from the payroll, they've gladly embraced his return. They are hopeful his veteran leadership will positively impact budding pitchers such as Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante.
Another young Cardinals hurler quickly climbing his way to the top of the club's farm system has been closely connected with Gray this spring training.
"(Quinn) Mathews, who simulated a start on the back fields at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday, appreciated the Cardinals putting him next to Gray in the clubhouse to learn from the staff ace," MLB.com's John Denton wrote reported Monday. "Mathews also saw it as something of a dream come true by working his way into a Major League Baseball clubhouse -- something he's thought about since childhood."
Matthews logged an 8-5 record with a 2.76 ERA, 202-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .179 batting average against and a 0.98 WHIP in 143 1/3 innings pitched between his time playing for Single-A Palm Beach, High-A Peoria, Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis last season.
"'It’s different for me because a lot of these guys I had seen play as a kid,' Matthews said, as transcribed by Denton. 'I saw Nolan [Arenado] play at Coors [Field] and I had seen Sonny pitch for the A’s,' Mathews joked. 'With Sonny, I was trying to pick his brain as much as I could. I try to not overwhelm him because I know I can be a lot, especially with too many questions, but I’ve tried to get one or two [questions] in that I’ve had. He’s one of the best at what he does and that’s the level I’m trying to get to, so why not pick the best brain?'”
There's no telling how this season will pan out for the Cardinals. Other than Gray and Fedde leading the way at the front of the rotation, St. Louis doesn't have a lot of proven firepower for starting pitchers.
Fortunately, Matthews' strong spring training performance should provide Cardinals fans with hope for the future. After leading the minors in strikeouts in 2024, the young southpaw could soon find his way into the big-league rotation.
