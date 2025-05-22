Former Rockies GM Urges Cardinals To Sell At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be an interesting team to watch as the trade deadline moves closer. They came into Wednesday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers having won 13 of their last 16 games and sitting just two games out in the National League Central and Wild Card races.
They seemingly have overcome their 14-19 start and are outperforming expectations. However, what they will do at the trade deadline on July 31 is anybody's guess.
The roster is designed to be a seller, but the team is playing well. Former Colorado Rockies General Manager and MLB Network insider Dan O'Dowd urged St. Louis to sell.
"I think the Cardinals have been so good because they eliminated expectations. It's crazy, but it's just kind of the way the game works. I think they should continue to sell up until their closer [Ryan Helsley," O'Dowd said.
"The closer I would hesitate on, because as a young club you want to win the games. I think the Cardinals are stuck with the fact that, is this team good enough to win a World Series?"'
Whether or not the Cardinals are championship contenders is something they are going to have to consider at the deadline. They can bring back solid prospects for some of their expiring assets, so it might be worth it to dangle some pieces in trade talks.
The team is performing well, but it's still unclear if they'll be able to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.
