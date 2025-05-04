Former Top Prospect Listed As Cardinals Biggest Weakness
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a transition season, meaning they will likely not be a serious contender at any point in 2025. Most of their energy is going towards 2026 and beyond.
This year, the Cardinals are giving their young players runway to see what they have within the organization. Some players have siezed the opportunity, while others have struggled.
Right fielder Jordan Walker had a strong 2023 season but struggled in 2024 and is repeating that performance in 2025. He is slashing .206/.270/.284 with two home runs, nine RBI and a .555 OPS.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report preached patience for Walker, but also stated that he has been the team's biggest weakness thus far.
"For the rebuilding Cardinals, maybe the biggest goal of this season is establishing some long-term building blocks. To that end, promising starts from the likes of Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, Brendan Donovan, Thomas Saggese and Matthew Liberatore, all of whom could be staples in St. Louis for at least the next half-decade," Miller writes.
"But former top prospect Jordan Walker is struggling yet again, in spite of both bat speed and arm strength that rank among the best in the majors. Both his expected batting average and expected weighted on-base average are alarmingly low, as he is chasing and whiffing even more than last year."
Walker's outfield defense has improved significantly. However, his bat hasn't caught up.
At a certain point, St. Louis may have to rethink who they give runway to in 2025. Even in a transition season, they need to see results.
