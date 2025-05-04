Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Announce Decision Involving $44 Million Man

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 20, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat with sunglasses sits on a glove in the dugout during a spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been fortunate to have an extremely versatile hurler this season.

Steven Matz is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals. His stint with the team has been full of injuries so it hasn't been able to fully live up to the hype. But, he's healthy now and has done everything the team has wanted him to do, and has done it well.

The Cardinals have used Matz both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. He's made nine total appearances, including two starts. It's clearly been the best start to a season for Matz in his stint with the team. He has a 1.50 ERA and 20-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 innings pitched. He's been great for the Cardinals this year but his roll has bounced around. He recently moved back into the rotation but now is going back to the bullpen, as shared by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

"Steven Matz slides back out of the Cardinals rotation and back to the bullpen for the time being, (Oli Marmol) said this afternoon," Jones said. "Off days in May and getting past the concern for health in April all a part of it. Will do their best to keep him stretched to fill in as necessary."

The Cardinals recently brought up Michael McGreevy, so the team seems like it has a surplus of pitching right now. Will the team be able to turn things around in the near future?

