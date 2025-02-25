Intriguing Pitching Prospect Listed As Name To Watch At Cardinals Spring Training
The St. Louis Cardinals have some exciting prospects in their system. The team is looking to prioritize its youth in 2025 rather than try to sign free agents and build the best possible Major League roster.
They have a lot of interesting prospects on the pitching side that may soon be ready to make an impact. Some have already shown their potential in spring training games.
Right-hander Gordon Graceffo made his Major League debut last season and has a bright future. He pitched on Monday in the Cardinals' spring training game against the New York Mets.
Josh Jacobs of FanSided listed Graceffo as somebody to watch this spring.
"Graceffo pitched in two games for the Cardinals in 2024, allowing just one earned run in 4.1 innings of relief on June 29th against the Reds and following that up with getting tagged for three runs in 3.1 innings against the Royals in his first career start. Coming into 2025, Graceffo was lower on the pecking order when it came to a potential rotation opportunity but has been a name thrown around as a potential bullpen arm this season," Jacobs wrote.
Graceffo could serve as a starter or a reliever for St. Louis. Should the team ultimately trade Erick Fedde before the season, Graceffo could potentially be a candidate to take a rotation spot in 2025 as the Cardinals prioritize their youth.
If this is truly a "reset" season, then pitchers such as Graceffo deserve to have as many opportunities as possible.
