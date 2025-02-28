MLB Writer Calls Out Cardinals For Being Caught In Between'
The St. Louis Cardinals talked a big game at the beginning of the offseason, saying that they would be embarking on a "reset," one that fans that would include them trading some veterans.
However, they failed to trade Nolan Arenado and foolishly held on to Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde, believing they could contend this year and missing a chance to capitalize on their value as impending free agents.
On Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic called the Cardinals out on their mixed messaging and criticized them for being stuck in the dreaded middle rather than choosing to compete or rebuild.
"The worst place to be, virtually every baseball executive will say, is in the middle. Either compete or rebuild. Just don’t get caught in between.
The St. Louis Cardinals are caught in between, after promising a 'reset,' which they now call a 'transition' – anything but a dreaded 'rebuild,'" Rosenthal wrote.
"Instead, they dug in, contradicting what chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said when they announced the team’s pivot in early October — and depriving the organization a chance to add prospects to the young core the club’s leadership is so eager to promote."
The Cardinals have lost the trust of their fanbase due to their poor messaging. Fans are unsure what direction the team is headed in and are tired of them being stuck in the dreaded middle.
It's clear that as of now, there is no plan in St. Louis for the future. The organization is simply hoping for the best after not doing anything to address their Major League roster.
It may be a rough summer in St. Louis this year.
More MLB: MLB Writer Floats Cardinals-Rangers Trade Idea With $8.2 Million Star