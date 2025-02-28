MLB Writer Floats Cardinals-Rangers Trade Idea With $8.2 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals surprised plenty of people this offseason with their lack of moves.
There was a time soon after the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended when it seemed like St. Louis was about to blow up the roster. Nobody was safe from trade rumors. Pretty much every veteran -- whether they had a no-trade clause or not -- was mentioned in trade chatter in some way, but the Cardinals ended up doing pretty much nothing on the trade market.
This isn't a bad thing. The Cardinals said they wanted to "reset" the organization as a way to trim down the payroll. Not making many trades has kept some really talented players in town, like Ryan Helsley. He was the top closer in baseball last year and is making $8.2 million this year in his final season before free agency.
It seemed like he was going to get traded but luckily that didn't happen. While this is the case now, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that he eventually will get moved to the Texas Rangers.
"Helsley Ends Season With: Texas Rangers," Miller said. "Among the projected contenders, Texas has the biggest question mark at closer. It's surprising the Rangers didn't do more about that this offseason, but they could address it in July."
Miller took a look at the most talked about trade candidates of the offseason who didn't get moved and predicted where they will finish the season. It's too early to know, but it's not shocking that trade speculation involving Helsley will continue.
