MLB Writer Links $260 Million Cardinals All-Star To Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals are starting to come back down to earth after a red-hot month of May got them back into postseason contention.
However, they are now seven games back in the National League Central, and their playoff odds have taken a hit in recent weeks.
If they continue to slide, they could ultimately end up selling at the trade deadline, not unlike 2023. One player that could potentially be on the move is Nolan Arenado.
St. Louis attempted to trade him in the offseason, but came up short. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of St. Louis trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The Dodgers nonetheless need to be thinking about upgrading their defense at the hot corner. Though their infield has broken even with zero Outs Above Average overall, third base is deep under water with-8 OAA. That is mostly on [Max] Muncy, who is at -7 just on his own.
"Besides, Arenado joining the Dodgers would allow the rest of us to move on while presumably permitting him to be very happy."
Arenado had been linked to the Dodgers at the 2023 trade deadline, and that was ultimately the Cardinals best chance to trade him. The Dodgers have not pursued him since.
But Arenado is a Southern California native, and returning home would give him a chance to win a World Series title in 2025.
This would allow St. Louis to open up third base for Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman. We'll see if a trade comes to fruition.
