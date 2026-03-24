New-Look Cardinals to Make Obscure Team History on Opening Day

It's not a secret that it's a new era for the St. Louis Cardinals and that they are entering the 2026 Major League Baseball season with a very young roster. While this is the case, some of the statistics around this team are wild heading into the new season.

For example, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that the 2026 season will be the first one in which St. Louis enters it without a single player on the roster with 100 career homers since 1995.

"There are a lot of things like this. This is the first time since 1995 they will open the season without a player on the roster who has 100 career homers," Jones wrote. "They only have two players on the roster who debuted pre-pandemic, and only one who debuted before I started."

The Cardinals have a very young roster

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That is not a typo. The active leader for the Cardinals with the most homers is Nolan Gorman, who has 74 home runs in his young career. He is currently projected to have his most consistent role with the team in a few years, barring an injury, of course. Gorman is in line to be the team's starting third baseman in 2026. He had been blocked in the infield by Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. Then, the designated hitter spot got more crowded with Iván Herrera. If the Cardinals can get the 2023 version of Gorman back, he'll reach 100 homers this year. He had 27 long balls in 2023.

Popular Cardinals statistics X account, "Cardinals Stats And Facts," pointed out that the Cardinals are also the only team in baseball to enter the season without a former All-Star. That's arguably more wild than the home run stat. It's not like the Cardinals were the worst team in baseball in 2025 and they shouldn't be in 2026 either. It just shows how young this roster truly is.

If there is anyone on the roster who is going to make the jump to All-Star status, arguably the most likely player would be Masyn Winn for the 2026 season. He was the best defensive shortstop in baseball in 2025 and he wasn't even at full strength. He dealt with a knee injury throughout the campaign. If he can stay healthy in 2026, he'll give the team its best chance of having a representative in the All-Star Game. JJ Wetherholt should be considered a dark-horse option as well as Dustin May.

It's certainly a new era.