Phillies Listed As Potential Fit For Cardinals All-Star Closer
The St. Louis Cardinals are red-hot as the month of May comes to a close. They are 30-23 and are tied with the San Diego Padres for the third National League Wild Card spot. They are also just two games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
The team is riding high, but that hasn't stopped speculation that certain members of the team could be on their way out at the trade deadline.
One player in particular that could be traded is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. When listing potential fits for the 30-year-old, Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants noted that the Philadelphia Phillies could use him.
"If you look around baseball, there are already multiple teams in desperate need of bullpen upgrades, and that list will likely grow as the trade deadline approaches. The Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers, and Cubs are the most obvious examples right now, and at least three of those teams seem like they'd have interest in Helsley," Jacobs wrote.
The two-time All-Star saved 49 games last season, setting a Cardinals franchise record and earning the NL Reliever of the Year award.
He is in the final year of his contract and likely won't be back in St. Louis in 2026. He's 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA and 10 saves to start 2025.
The Phillies are without Jose Alvarado, who was issued an 80-game suspension, so Helsley could be an easy fit for them. The Cardinals could also bring back plenty of prospects in exchange for their closer.
