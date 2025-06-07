Struggling Cardinals Slugger's Resurgence A Trend To Watch In June, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been struggling a little bit as of late. After a red-hot May, they are 1-4 in their last five games and have lost back-to-back series to the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.
Slugger Nolan Gorman has struggled significantly this season. He was one of the younger players that St. Louis had promised more playing time to in 2025.
But he hasn't exactly run with his opportunity and has been relegated to the bench for much of the season.
He did hit a home run on Tuesday night against Kansas City, and Katie Woo of The Athletic believes this may be a trend to watch in June.
"When he does work his way back into the starting lineup more regularly, Gorman feels he’s in a much more comfortable place, physically and mentally. He’s been working on controlling his front stride and landing position to make sure he isn’t moving as far forward as before. Gorman said he felt he unlocked something during the Cardinals’ series at Kansas City in mid-May, and has been encouraged by work he’s done behind the scenes," Woo wrote.
In 96 at-bats, Gorman is hitting .198/.292/.333 with two home runs, 11 RBI and a .625 OPS. But if Tuesday's home run was any indication, he could be on the way out of his early-season slump.
He provides power from the left side of the plate and is somebody that can be a weapon for St. Louis if he's producing.
We'll see if he can keep this trend up.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade All-Star closer to Dodgers with Tanner Scott struggling