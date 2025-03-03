1 Obvious Reunion Candidate Remains Available For Cardinals
We are just about three weeks away from Opening Day.
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly wanted to make big changes but it didn't work out. The Cardinals have a pretty similar roster to the 2024 season in which they won 83 games. The Cardinals were in the mix for a playoff spot well into the 2024 campaign and that could be the case as long as the club doesn't make any last-second trades involving stars like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, or Ryan Helsley.
That doesn't seem likely. Opening Day is close and the Cardinals could compete in a vulnerable National League Central division.
While this is the case, there is a guy out there in free agency who would make a lot of sense to reunite with. The Cardinals signed Keynan Middleton to a $6 million deal but he missed the season and St. Louis opted to cut ties with him.
Middleton remains available now and with Andrew Kittredge no longer in town, why not extend a minor-league deal to the veteran hurler to see what he can do? The Cardinals signed Middleton last year because they wanted to bolster their bullpen and he was coming off a 2023 season in which he had 3.38 ERA across 51 appearances with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
There isn't really a such thing a a bad minor league deal. If the Cardinals could bring him to town on a deal like this, they could see what he can do throughout the rest of Spring Training and send him to the minors. If he impresses, bring him up. If not, cut ties with him or leave him in the minors.
The Cardinals have a need in the bullpen and clearly likely Middleton before. They should give him a chance again.
