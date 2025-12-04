Cardinals Could Target Former Red Sox Veteran As Potential Roster Upgrade

The St. Louis Cardinals have some important work to do in the coming days. The Winter Meetings are set to begin on Sunday, and the Chaim Bloom will have some deals to make.

They’re going to trade certain players away as part of their rebuild, but they also could still sign some free agents, even if they aren’t big-name players. Look for Bloom to target some value free agents if the Cardinals make any signings.

Cardinals insider Jeff Jones listed three affordable free agents that fit the Cardinals plans, and one of them was former Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder.

Why Refsnyder Fits The Cardinals Needs

Sep 9, 2025; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rob Refsnyder (30) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Athletics.

“Since arriving in Boston before the 2022 season, Refsnyder has reinvented himself from a fringe major leaguer to a strong platoon outfielder who can handle the short side of a playing time split as well as key pinch-hit duties,” Jones wrote

“For a team with an abundance of left-handed bats—even if some are traded this winter—Refsnyder offers a useful change of pace and consistent pop.”

Refsnyder is a right-handed bat that could provide a little bit of power off the bench and even play several positions on the diamond. He can play all three outfield positions, as well as second base and first base.

The 34-year-old shouldn’t be an expensive free agent and could be signed to a one-year deal as a depth piece for St. Louis. Bloom is also familiar with Refsnyder. He signed the veteran utility man after the 2021 season while he was in charge in Boston.

Refsnyder would not get in the way of the Cardinals plans to rebuild either.

The Cardinals still have a lot of left-handed bats in their lineup and on their roster, so Refsnyder could help balance things out for St. Louis and give certain players days off when needed.

The veteran has struggled against right-handed pitching, but he could be the perfect solution for the Cardinals against left-handed pitchers. This year, he hit .269/.354/.484 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and an .838 OPS.

The Cardinals will be busy at the Winter Meetings, but in addition to their possible trades, they could still sign some free agents, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to give Refsnyder a look this offseason as they search for budget-friendly options for the roster.

