$11 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Linked To Tigers As Possible Bullpen Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals signed three starting pitchers last offseason to boost their rotation. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson were all brought on board after a 71-91 finish in 2023.
Only Gray remains under contract, but all three starters did what was required of them, keeping St. Louis in the postseason race until September.
Lynn started 23 games with St. Louis, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA, but he missed some time due to injuries. However, a new role may present a new opportunity.
Ken Rosenthal notes that several teams like Lynn as a bullpen option and that the Detroit Tigers are looking for bullpen help.
"Several clubs are still looking for late-innings help. Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris, after signing free-agent reliever Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday, said he was still looking to upgrade his bullpen," Rosenthal wrote.
Lynn began his career as a reliever back in 2011, and he played a key role in the Cardinals surging to their 11th World Series title that October.
He transitioned to a starter's role in 2012 and has been a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm for the past 13 years. However, Detroit could use some bullpen help, and Lynn might be the right man to fill the closer's role.
Lynn's first stint in St. Louis lasted until 2017 before he left in free agency. He returned in 2024 but might be on his way out again.
It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of interest Lynn generates as a reliever.
