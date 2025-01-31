$11 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Loosely Linked To Diamondbacks As Relief Option
The St. Louis Cardinals got a lot out of their three free-agent starters last season. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson helped keep St. Louis competitive until late in the season.
Lynn and Gibson are now free agents, and Lynn may have something new on the horizon. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Lynn is being scouted by several teams, but as a closer rather than a starter.
There are several teams in need of bullpen help. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team that has expressed interest in adding to their relief corps. Rosenthal notes Lynn could be a good fit for them.
Several clubs are still looking for late-innings help. Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris, after signing free-agent reliever Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday, said he was still looking to upgrade his bullpen," Rosenthal wrote. "Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen recently made the same acknowledgment."
Lynn has pitched as a reliever before, but hasn't done so consistently since 2011. That year, he was a key member of the Cardinals' bullpen when they rallied from 10 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race to win their 11th World Series title.
The 37-year-old right-hander has been a starter since 2012 and in 2024, he went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts.
Injuries limited him last season, so perhaps a new role could help preserve him for a full 162-game season. Arizona could use some help, and having Lynn at the back end of games could give them a boost.
More MLB: MLB Analyst Proposes 3 Destinations For Cardinals' Nolan Arenado