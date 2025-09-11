2 Cardinals Stars For Chopping Block, 1 To Keep For 2026
When the 2025 Major League Baseball season come to an end, the focus for the St. Louis Cardinals is going to turn to Chaim Bloom and how he can handle this roster.
The Cardinals seemingly are hurdling towards a rebuild. But, what exactly does that mean? Are the Cardinals going to just try to trade everyone and start almost from scratch? Who does Bloom view as a part of the core of the team moving forward? Will any expensive veterans return, or are the Cardinals going to try to cut costs?
There are too many variables at hand right now to truly know what the club will do. The only person who can really know that right now is Bloom, and he hasn't taken over as president of baseball operations yet.
Regardless here are two stars the Cardinals should try to find a way to cut ties with and one to keep, while keeping in mind this is one person's opinion and not a guarantee of what the team will do.
Who should the Cardinals keep?
MOVE ON:
Nolan Arenado - Third Base
The Cardinals tried over the last year to move Arenado. He has a no-trade clause and money left on his deal. He has been a phenomenal member of the Cardinals. With the Cardinals not near contention right now, it would be nice for Arenado to have a chance at a title in the back-half of his career while opening up third base for a young guy to see what the Cardinals have behind him. It's easier said than done. This isn't a shot at Arenado by any means as well. He really is great. But, maybe this offseason could lead to a good situation for both sides.
Lars Nootbaar - Outfielder
Probably a bit of a hot take. Nootbaar also has been a good member of the organization. But, he's 28 years old. He's entering his prime and has just a few years of control left. If the Cardinals are going to try to bring back prospects this offseason, Nootbaar is a guy that may not fit the contention timeline and could bring a pretty penny back.
KEEP:
Sonny Gray - Starting Pitcher
Gray is going to be expensive next year. Even if the Cardinals do rebuild, that doesn't mean they need to get rid of all of the veterans on the roster. The Cardinals' pitching depth down in the minors is thin thanks in large part to injuries. There's a world in which you could trade Gray -- if he waives his no-trade clause -- and sign some sort of cheap veteran. But, Gray has been with the organization and has had success. Having him around the team's young pitchers, like Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, and maybe even Quinn Matthews would be positive to help show them the ropes.
