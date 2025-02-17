$25 Million Ex-Cardinals Starter Listed As Potential Trade Chip With 2025 Looming
The St. Louis Cardinals have accomplished absolutely nothing this offseason. They hoped to trade Nolan Arenado but were unable to once Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox.
St. Louis had preached a "reset" to give younger players an opportunity in 2025, but certain players are still blocked with Arenado in St. Louis.
Some former Cardinals have still yet to sign, and others may end up being on the move as part of trades in the coming weeks. The offseason is winding down but isn't over just yet.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists ex-Cardinal Jordan Montgomery as somebody who could be traded soon.
"Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick didn't mince words in expressing buyer's remorse after Montgomery put up a 6.23 ERA while collecting $25 million in 2024," Rymer wrote.
The lefty is set to make $22.5 million this season, and that is but one reason why Arizona might want to unload him. There isn't a clear role for him to play, as he's somewhere between a sixth starter and a long man for the bullpen.
There are plenty of contenders that could use Montgomery. He spent parts of 2022 and 2023 with St. Louis.
The Cardinals acquired him for Harrison Bader in 2022 and flipped him to the Texas Rangers the next year for a package that included prospect Thomas Saggese.
The left-hander struggled in 2024, but he isn't far removed from a strong postseason showing in 2023 with the Texas Rangers, so there may still be some suitors for him.
More MLB: Cardinals Exec Reveals How Nolan Arenado's Return Will Impact Future Spending