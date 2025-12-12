Chaim Bloom’s Latest Message Is Exactly What Cardinals Fans Needed To Hear

The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t make any moves at the Winter Meetings, but that doesn't mean that they weren’t busy. Chaim Bloom was simply laying the groundwork for the rest of the offseason.

Players like Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, JoJo Romero and Nolan Arenado could be on the move soon as the Cardinals look to make some trades. They already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox.

At the end of the Winter Meetings, Bloom discussed the outlook for the rest of the offseason, and once again, he said exactly what Cardinals fans have needed to hear for the past several years.

Chaim Bloom Delivers Promising Message To Cardinals Fans

Mar 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the fifth inning of opening day between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“The worst thing we can do is to be unclear with them about what we’re trying to do or try to deceive people. That’s not going to help,” Bloom said.

“I do believe that fandom is not something that turns on and off. I’d rather just be really clear, really purposeful in what we’re trying to do and trust that our fan base is going to be there with us.”

Once again, Bloom is saying all the right things, and that has allowed fans to get on board with what he is trying to accomplish. Fans are used to winning in St. Louis, but changes need to be made, and as long as Bloom is transparent with the fanbase about what is happening, then fans will continue to be on board with the rebuild.

For years, all fans heard from John Mozeliak was that they needed to be patient, all the while, the product on the field was collapsing. Fans’ patience has certainly been tested, but Bloom isn’t asking for anything in return.

He simply wants to do what is best for the organization and make sure that the fans are in the know about what they’re trying to accomplish. As long as does that, he’ll continue to gain the trust of the fanbase.

These messages are exactly what Cardinals fans have needed to hear for a long time. Bloom has brought a fresh set of ideas and a new approach to try and get the organization back to where it once was.

It will be interesting to see where this takes the Cardinals.

