3 Huge Predictions For St. Louis Cardinals - Including JJ Wetherholt Debut
The St. Louis Cardinals have just 21 games left in the regular season.
That obviously isn’t a ton of time, but we could still see a lot over that span. Fans certainly shouldn’t tune out yet. There are going to be months without baseball right when the regular season comes to a close.
Plus, this offseason isn’t going to be like any other in recent memory. The Cardinals will transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom as the team’s president of baseball operations. That’s a big change in itself and then the roster will change. But, we’ll get to all of that later.
Here are three predictions for the final 21 games of the regular season.
Will the St. Louis Cardinals call up the young phenom?
Nolan Arenado returns for St. Louis swan song
The Cardinals haven’t Arenado due to a shoulder injury. The Cardinals have had Nolan Gorman at third base and he has been great. The trade rumors will come for Arenado and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him moved. He’s had a good run in St. Louis. If healthy, it would only be right to see him play a few more games and go out on his own terms.
JJ Wetherholt earns promotion with 10 games left
The Cardinals have one of baseball’s best prospects in Wetherholt. He looks like a future star and can’t be stopped by Triple-A pitching. The Cardinals don’t have a lot of space on the big league roster, but a cup of coffee in the big leagues — like Masyn Winn got — only could help.
St. Louis finishes above .500
Right now, the Cardinals are just one game below. 500 at 70-71. Last year, the Cardinals floated around .500 before going on a little run to end the season and finish above .500. There are going to be a lot of changes throughout the offseason and these next 21 games are the last time this entire group will be together. One little run to put them over .500 would be a good way to end the season on a positive note.
More MLB: When Cardinals Could Get Alec Burleson Back Into The Lineup