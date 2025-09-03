When Cardinals Could Get Alec Burleson Back Into The Lineup

Inside The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are missing Alec Burleson right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Alec Burleson (41) celebrates with the dugout after hitting a rbi single during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are missing a key piece to the middle of the lineup right now but it sounds like there is at least a chance that they could get him back as soon as next week.

This is in reference to Alec Burleson who hasn't played in game since August 28th due to a right wrist injury. Before the injury, Burleson was one of the biggest bright spots from the Cardinals' season so far. Burleson has played 122 games and has 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, 21 doubles, 47 runs scoreed, and a .286/.337/.451. In a season that has been full of inconsistency, Burleson has been one of the most consistent players for the entire team.

He entered the season almost as an afterthought in the conversation about the team's "runway" players, but shined no matter what role the team has put him in and has made himself integral to the team.

The Cardinals got some good news on Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson
Aug 13, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Although it is not a guarantee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared a positive update about Burleson and noted that if all goes well and he can take swings, he could potentially return as soon as next week without a minor league rehab assignment.

"Alec Burleson felt a release of discomfort and rigidity in his right wrist Tuesday that allowed him to advance in his recovery and see the possibility of batting practice in the near future," Goold said. "Burleson said the sore wrist “felt drastically different” and that it could be the anti-inflammatory injection helping. 'Get the angry wrist out of there,' he said. If he is able to take swings and batting practice in the coming days, the Cardinals are open to Burleson avoiding a rehab assignment and returning to the lineup next week."

These next few weeks are important no matter what happens in the standings. It's all about evaluation and Burleson has at least put himself in a position to be a key contributor next year as well in Chaim Bloom's first season as president of baseball operations.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

