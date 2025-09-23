Inside The Cardinals

3 Players Cardinals Will Cut Ties With Before Opening Day 2026

The Cardinals are in position to make a few big moves in the offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John King (47) is taken out of the game by manager Oliver Marmol (37) against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John King (47) is taken out of the game by manager Oliver Marmol (37) against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tough spot right now. Their roster isn't good enough to compete for the World Series, but the future isn't as bright as they'd like it to be. They have a few top prospects, but the team is going to need more than that if they want to contend anytime soon.

Under the direction of their new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals will likely be headed into a rebuild this offseason. The beginning of this rebuild could be subtle, like trading a few expiring relievers at this year's trade deadline, or it could be aggressive, like making a few monumental moves.

Who could be headed out of town this year?

RHP Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas is an easy one to predict.

The Cardinals have plenty of prospect pitchers to fill his spot. The righty has been one of the worst-qualified pitchers in baseball for a few years, and he's made close to $20 million a season to do so. With Mikolas' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Cardinals likely won't go new a new contract ever again, unless he comes back on a minor league deal if injuries arise.

3B Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado
Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) salutes the fans after he was ceremonially removed before the start of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado has been a trade candidate for months now, but his massive contract and no-trade clause have made it nearly impossible to make a trade. Pair that with his poor production from the season, and it's hard to imagine another team wanting him.

But there's also a chance the Cardinals opt to cut him. At this point, he's blocking top prospects like Thomas Saggese and JJ Wetherholt from playing every day. The Cardinals can't allow this to continue to happen, so it's likely they will cut or trade him in the coming months.

INF Brendan Donovan

While the first two were easy, Brendan Donovan isn't an easy one to predict.

He makes sense as a trade candidate because he's valuable and only has two years of team control left on his deal. If the Cardinals move him now, they could maximize his value and clear the way for Wetherholt to play at second base every day. But Donovan is the Cardinals' top players, so there's a chance this idea doesn't get off the ground.

Either way, if St. Louis opts for the aggressive approach to the rebuild, Donovan could and should be moved.

More MLB: Brendan Donovan Gets Solid Endorsement As Cardinals Trade Rumors Swirl

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News