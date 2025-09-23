3 Players Cardinals Will Cut Ties With Before Opening Day 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tough spot right now. Their roster isn't good enough to compete for the World Series, but the future isn't as bright as they'd like it to be. They have a few top prospects, but the team is going to need more than that if they want to contend anytime soon.
Under the direction of their new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals will likely be headed into a rebuild this offseason. The beginning of this rebuild could be subtle, like trading a few expiring relievers at this year's trade deadline, or it could be aggressive, like making a few monumental moves.
Who could be headed out of town this year?
RHP Miles Mikolas
Miles Mikolas is an easy one to predict.
The Cardinals have plenty of prospect pitchers to fill his spot. The righty has been one of the worst-qualified pitchers in baseball for a few years, and he's made close to $20 million a season to do so. With Mikolas' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Cardinals likely won't go new a new contract ever again, unless he comes back on a minor league deal if injuries arise.
3B Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado has been a trade candidate for months now, but his massive contract and no-trade clause have made it nearly impossible to make a trade. Pair that with his poor production from the season, and it's hard to imagine another team wanting him.
But there's also a chance the Cardinals opt to cut him. At this point, he's blocking top prospects like Thomas Saggese and JJ Wetherholt from playing every day. The Cardinals can't allow this to continue to happen, so it's likely they will cut or trade him in the coming months.
INF Brendan Donovan
While the first two were easy, Brendan Donovan isn't an easy one to predict.
He makes sense as a trade candidate because he's valuable and only has two years of team control left on his deal. If the Cardinals move him now, they could maximize his value and clear the way for Wetherholt to play at second base every day. But Donovan is the Cardinals' top players, so there's a chance this idea doesn't get off the ground.
Either way, if St. Louis opts for the aggressive approach to the rebuild, Donovan could and should be moved.
