Angels Managerial Decision Could Open Door For Cardinals Legend
The St. Louis Cardinals' transition is complete. Chaim Bloom has officially taken over as the team's new president of baseball operations. Bloom announced in his press conference that it was going to be a very busy offseason in St. Louis after the Cardinals went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year. He also announced that he would be retaining manager Oli Marmol for the 2026 season.
Marmol's status was uncertain due to the change in leadership. Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were floated around as potential replacements for Marmol if Bloom had chosen to let him go.
However, the Los Angeles Angels recently let go of manager Ron Washington, according to Sam Blum. This could potentially open the door for Pujols to begin his Major League managerial career.
Angels Managerial Decision Could Open Door For Albert Pujols
Pujols played 12 of his 22 Major League seasons with the Cardinals. He left after the 2011 season and signed a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. After retiring in 2022, he returned to the Angels to begin serving his 10-year personal services deal that was part of his contract.
Pujols has managed in the Dominican Winter League and will also be the manager for the Dominican Republic National team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. With Marmol returning in St. Louis, the door is currently not open for Pujols to manage the Cardinals.
However, the Cardinals legend may have a wide-open chance to step in as the Angels skipper for next season. His personal services contract certainly gives him an advantage in the potential sweepstakes for the Halos' next manager, and Pujols has expressed a desire to begin managing at the Major League level.
This could be the perfect opportunity for the future Hall-of-Famer to try his hand at managing and do so with an organization he is very familiar with. If the Angels don't hire him, perhaps he could take over the St. Louis job in 2027 after Marmol's contract is up. But he has a good chance of at least being considered for the Halos' opening given his familiarity with the organization and team.
Pujols is set up well to begin managing professionally, and it will certainly be interesting to see if the Angels decide to at least consider him for the role.
