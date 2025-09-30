Rangers-Cardinals $75 Million Trade Speculation Heating Up As Season Ends
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to rebuild, which means they're likely going to cut ties with veteran players like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. The difficult part of a Gray or Arenado trade is their respective no-trade clauses.
Given Arenado's age, production, and contract, it's likely the Cardinals would cut him if they can't find a perfect suitor. But Gray could be moved for some solid value, if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause. To this point, it seems like he's going to be more willing now than he was a few months ago to waive it, but that could quickly change.
Chris Landers of FanSided recently suggested the Texas Rangers could be one of the top landing spots in an offseason trade for Gray. With Gray expected to be moved, rumors like this one could begin heating up in the offseason months.
Rangers make sense as landing spot for Cardinals ace Sonny Gray
"How about the other half of the Texas two-step?" Landers wrote. "The Rangers will also be feeling some heat to take a step forward and contend in 2026, and replacing the departing Tyler Mahle, Merrill Kelly and Jon Gray will be job No. 1 for Chris Young this winter — especially with Kumar Rocker looking less like a rotation solution and more like a reliever of late.
"Gray would give Texas another reliable option behind Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter, and there's plenty of money coming off the books to fit a healthy chunk of Gray's salary. If Gray is willing to accept a deal to Texas, this one makes a lot of sense."
The Rangers were seemingly attempting to make a postseason push this year, but they fell short. The Rangers have some talent, but they're multiple pieces away from contending for a World Series again.
In the offseason, they're going to need to replace a lot of innings on the mound. Gray would fill that role perfectly and he would do it as affordable (trade capital wise) as the Rangers would find anywhere.
It's unclear if the Rangers would be one of the teams that Gray would waive his no-trade clause for, but the fit certainly makes a lot of sense.
