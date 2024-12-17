Astros Are 'Contender' In Blockbuster Sweepstakes For Cardinals Star
When will the St. Louis Cardinals trade away one of their biggest stars?
Rumors were swirling left and right throughout the recent Major League Baseball Winter Meetings but things have cooled across the league. A flurry of moves went down right around the Winter Meetings, but there hasn't been too much movement across the league since last week when Kyle Tucker and Devin Williams both were traded on the same day.
The Cardinals have one of the biggest trade pieces in baseball in third baseman Nolan Arenado. It seems like a guarantee that he is going to get moved with all of the chatter that has happened so far. One team that was called a "contender" to land him is the Houston Astros, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Astros – who will have to find a new third baseman if (Alex Bregman) signs elsewhere – have emerged as a contender for Arenado, though a reunion with Bregman also remains on their radar," Feinsand said. "Houston acquired Isaac Paredes in the Tucker deal, so adding a third baseman isn’t a necessity, but the Astros could move Paredes to first base if they acquired Arenado or re-signed Bregman."
Houston has been active in the trade market already this offseason as it dealt Tucker to the Cubs. There has been a lot of chatter about retaining Bregman, but his price tag also could be massive. Willy Adames got $182 million from the San Francisco Giants and it wouldn't be shocking to see Bregman look for something near that.
It seems like Arenado will be moved. Could he end up replacing Bregman?
More MLB: Insider Reveals Cardinals Plan To Replace Nolan Arenado At Third Base