Insider Reveals Cardinals Plan To Replace Nolan Arenado At Third Base
The St. Louis Cardinals' infield certainly will look different in 2025.
Two cornerstones of the organization very likely will be playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 season rolls around. Paul Goldschmidt is a free agent and seems like a near guarantee to be on his way out of town. Third baseman Nolan Arenado likely will join him with trade chatter reaching an overwhelming level.
The Cardinals haven't found a suitor for Arenado yet, but they reportedly have decided who will take over for him at third base. Arenado has been the team's starting third baseman since 2021 but in 2025 Nolan Gorman will take over the spot, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Nolan Gorman will be the third baseman," Goold said. "That is the Cardinals' plan, though they are not going to say so publicly while discussing trades involving Nolan Arenado. Gorman is the plan at third."
Gorman is just 24 years old and if he can figure things out offensively after a tough 2024 season, he seems like a good option to replace Arenado. He's certainly cheaper and the team could build around him for years to come in the infield.
It seems like a good idea. St. Louis had plenty of players without a solid role in 2024 playing all over the place. Maybe giving Gorman a solidified role would help him settle in and get on track offensively as well. Keep an eye on Arenado as the trade market heats up.
