Astros Predicted To Cut Ties With $36 Million Vet Opening Door For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to hand out massive deals this winter but that doesn't mean they won't add to the organization at all.
St. Louis is going to need to fill out the organization, especially if it plans to trade some of the club's current veterans. The Cardinals will have work to do, and it wouldn't be too shocking to see the club get involved in the free-agent market for veteran starters on somewhat cheap deals.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Cardinals among "potential fits" for Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
"Yusei Kikuchi would not have been on this list two months ago, but leave it to the Astros to get their hooks in a guy and infuse him with ample nastiness," Rymer said. "Kikuchi made 10 starts for Houston, and those saw him rack up 76 strikeouts and only 14 walks across 60 innings. He was one of the top pitchers in the American League for that span...
"Kikuchi got a three-year, $36 million deal the last time he was a free agent during the 2021-22 offseason. A similar deal may be in order this time around, though it'll likely have a higher average annual value. Potential Fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles."
Rymer didn't mention the Astros as an option, and it has been speculated on multiple occasions that he will leave Houston. It's far too early to know, but the Astros will have bigger priorities to worry about initially, including Alex Bregman.
Kikuchi could be an interesting fit for the Cardinals. He is a one-time All-Star who had a 4.05 ERA in 32 appearances in 2024. He won't be very expensive and could help the Cardinals' rotation. Just because the Cardinals are hoping to "reset" the organization in 2025 doesn't mean they can't make some noise.
The New York Mets were in a similar position last offseason and looked to add cheap veterans with the expectation that the 2025 season would be much better. Despite this, they overperformed and now are in the National League Championship Series. Maybe if the Cardinals take a similar approach with veterans, they could do the same next year.
