Beloved Cardinals 3-Time All-Star Pursuing Opportunity For 2025 Season
Will the St. Louis Cardinals bring one of their veterans back to the clubhouse for the 2025 season?
St. Louis wanted to add more of a veteran presence to the clubhouse ahead of the 2024 season after the disaster of a 2023 campaign. One way the team opted to do this was reuniting with three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter.
Carpenter played sparingly and appeared in just 59 games for the Cardinals in 2024. Over that stretch, he had four home runs, 15 RBIs, and slashed .234/.314/.372. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, he was an important piece of the team and a leader in the clubhouse.
Now, Carpenter is a free agent once again. There was some speculation at one point near the end of the season that he could hang up his cleats, but it doesn't sound like he wants that. Carpenter reportedly is meeting with teams with the hope of landing an opportunity for 2025, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Free agent Matt Carpenter, three-time All-Star, is at the winter meetings to speak with teams about a contract for the 2025 season," Morosi said. "Carpenter said he’s feeling great physically and is looking for a team where he can be a veteran influence on and off the field."
This doesn't necessarily mean that he will find an opportunity, but he should. He's cheap and made just $740 thousand with the Cardinals in 2024. Whether it's St. Louis or another team, someone could bring a beloved veteran into the clubhouse for a low price. Why not take him up on that?
