Cardinals-Red Sox Mock Blockbuster Pitch Sends Nolan Arenado To Boston
The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be nearing their partnership with eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
He has been with the team since 2021, but the trade chatter is overwhelming at this point. Arenado has a no-trade clause and it has been reported that he would waive for six teams. One of those teams that have popped up is the Boston Red Sox.
Former three-time All-Star Jake Peavy put together a mock proposal on MLB Network that would get Arenado out of St. Louis and send him to Boston for the final three years of his $260 million pact.
"Red Sox receive: (third baseman) Nolan Arenado (and) Cardinals receive: (right-handed pitcher) Richard Fitts, (outfielder) Miguel Bleis, and (outfielder) Masataka Yoshida," Peavy suggested.
This seems like a pretty fair deal for both sides. One of the biggest reasons why the Cardinals want to cut ties with Arenado is to say money. He's owed $74 million over the next three years while Yoshida is owed $54 million.
In this deal, the Cardinals could land a hitter capable of batting around .300 with nearly 20 home runs in a season while also adding two intriguing prospects and cutting salary. If the Cardinals really want to move Arenado, this is the type of move that could help now and in the future.
Boston is the one that seemingly would have more question marks from this deal. If this could be a reality, the Cardinals should jump on it.
