Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Red Sox Mock Blockbuster Pitch Sends Nolan Arenado To Boston

Should the Cardinals consider a deal of this nature?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be nearing their partnership with eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.

He has been with the team since 2021, but the trade chatter is overwhelming at this point. Arenado has a no-trade clause and it has been reported that he would waive for six teams. One of those teams that have popped up is the Boston Red Sox.

Former three-time All-Star Jake Peavy put together a mock proposal on MLB Network that would get Arenado out of St. Louis and send him to Boston for the final three years of his $260 million pact.

"Red Sox receive: (third baseman) Nolan Arenado (and) Cardinals receive: (right-handed pitcher) Richard Fitts, (outfielder) Miguel Bleis, and (outfielder) Masataka Yoshida," Peavy suggested.

This seems like a pretty fair deal for both sides. One of the biggest reasons why the Cardinals want to cut ties with Arenado is to say money. He's owed $74 million over the next three years while Yoshida is owed $54 million.

In this deal, the Cardinals could land a hitter capable of batting around .300 with nearly 20 home runs in a season while also adding two intriguing prospects and cutting salary. If the Cardinals really want to move Arenado, this is the type of move that could help now and in the future.

Boston is the one that seemingly would have more question marks from this deal. If this could be a reality, the Cardinals should jump on it.

More MLB: Cardinals Eye 23-Year-Old Phenom In Potential Game-Changing Move

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News