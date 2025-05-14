Beloved Cardinals Star Retiring After 14-Year Big League Career
One St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite officially is calling it a career.
The Cardinals selected infielder Matt Carpenter in the 13th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and he burst onto the scene with the organization in 2011. He spent the first 11 years of his big league career with the Cardinals and was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and was a part of the 2011 World Series team as a rookie.
Carpenter did a lot during his big league career, but announced on Wednesday on Sports Spectrum’s "Get In The Game" podcast that he is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career after 14 big league seasons.
"I wanted to take this opportunity on this podcast, here with you, and officially announce my retirement from baseball," Carpenter said. "I was very fortunate enough to play for some great organizations, and had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years, a brief stint with the New York Yankees, and also the San Diego Padres.”
Carpenter joined the New York Yankees in 2022 and San Diego Padres in 2023 before returning home to the organization in 2024. Carpenter did a lot of winning throughout his illustrious career and also did a lot of good off the field in the community.
It's sad to see him go, but what a successful career it was. Whatever comes next, he surely will find more success.
