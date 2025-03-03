Beloved Ex-Cardinals 3-Time All-Star's Career 'Could Be Over' After 14 Seasons
The St. Louis Cardinals don't appear to be interested in re-signing aging veterans who could slightly bolster their roster before heading into an unprecedented 2025 season.
Undoubtedly, the Cardinals could use a little extra help to increase their chances of competing in 2025 but that's not the organization's direction. The plan for this upcoming season is to risk a third straight year of missing the playoffs to allow the club's youth core to lead the way and develop.
That said, a former Cardinals fan favorite in the twilight of his career might soon have to announce retirement if he's unable to find his way onto a big-league roster.
"(Matt) Carpenter looked like he had rediscovered his swing with the (New York) Yankees in 2022 but since then, it's been a struggle," EssentiallySports' Aranya Banerjee wrote Sunday. "In 2024, he hit just four home runs in 59 games while batting .234. His lack of defensive versatility also makes it tough for teams to find a spot for him. If he doesn’t transition into an off-field role, his Major League Baseball playing days could be over."
Carpenter batted .262 with 484 extra-base hits including 155 home runs, 576 RBIs, and .816 OPS throughout 11 seasons played for the Cardinals after being selected by St. Louis in the 2009 draft.
The three-time All-Star was re-signed last offseason when St. Louis hoped that adding several aging veterans, such as Brandon Crawford and Lance Lynn, would help lead the Cardinals back to the playoffs. Sadly, potential future Hall of Fame sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, as well as the club's youth core, failed to rise to the occasion.
Consequently, the Cardinals cut ties with most acquired veterans from last offseason, forcing Carpenter to re-enter the free-agent market, where he has yet to find a landing spot.
After 14 MLB seasons, during which he played for the Cardinals, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, Carpenter doesn't offer much to teams looking to boost their roster before Opening Day. Still, he's a 39-year-old Silver Slugger who could land a minimum salary contract if there's a team searching for veteran leadership.
More MLB: Members Of Cardinals Organization Believe Top Prospect Could Be 'Fast Riser'