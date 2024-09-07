Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Star Could Sign With Surprise A.L. Central Club
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals should do well in free agency this summer.
Former Cardinals slugger Paul DeJong had a roller coaster of a few seasons ahead of the 2024 campaign. DeJong joined the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2024 season and has had his best season in years.
He's been able to stay healthy and that has translated to some success from the plate. He was traded to the Kansas City Royals ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. DeJong has appeared in 128 games overall this season and has 24 home runs and 56 RBIs.
He will be a free agent again this winter and likely will do well. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will end up re-signing with the Royals.
"The Royals need to find some middle-of-the-order help for the trio of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez, and Vinnie Pasquantino, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill gives them a productive slugger still in the prime of his career as he just turned 29 years old in June," Reuter said.
"With a 128 OPS+ and six home runs in 91 plate appearances, since he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, Paul DeJong has been one of the team's most productive hitters over the past month. It likely won't take more than a couple million dollars to bring him back on a one-year deal."
Hopefully he is able to continue shining down the stretch and get a solid deal this winter.
