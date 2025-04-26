Blake Snell Injury Setback Could Ignite Blockbuster Cardinals-Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most talented roster in baseball, but they've already dealt with so many injuries that it's surprising to see them ranked among the best records in baseball. Notably, it's been the Dodgers' pitching staff that's dealt with the most injuries.
Los Angeles likely won't see Shohei Ohtani return to the mound for a few more months. Blake Snell was sidelined with an injury and was recently shut down again after experiencing more discomfort during his return to throwing progression.
This Snell setback could ignite the Dodgers to swing a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to add a starting pitcher.
The Cardinals are likely looking to rebuild, which would indicate they're open to trading veterans and expiring contracts. St. Louis has pitcher Erick Fedde that it could move in a deal.
Fedde isn't the kind of pitcher who can dominate and win a team the World Series, but he could plug and play as Los Angeles' 5th starter while the injuries pile up. When everybody's healthy, Fedde could slide to the bullpen as a long relief option down the stretch.
With the righty being on an expiring contract, the Dodgers could cut ties with him at the end of the season in the same way they cut ties with Jack Flaherty at the end of last season.
Either way, Snell's injury setback should have the alarm bells sounding in Los Angeles. If the Dodgers want to pick up a player with no strings attached, Fedde and the Cardinals is the move to make.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Target Young Red Sox Star In Blockbuster Trade