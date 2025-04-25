Cardinals Could Target Young Red Sox Star In Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of potential trade pieces.
Erick Fedde and Sonny Gray are two veteran starting pitchers who could be moved this season. Fedde is on an expiring contract, so he's almost certainly going to be dealt this season. Gray is more consistent and likely to be more valuable in a deal, so he could be traded, too.
Closer Ryan Helsley is on an expiring contract, too, so he's another candidate to be traded. If the Cardinals begin shopping him, the righty will likely be the most coveted reliever on the trade market this season.
But nobody ever talks about who the Cardinals could land in a trade for one of these stars. Potentially the perfect return comes from the Boston Red Sox, who make plenty of sense as a suitor for Fedde, Gray, or Helsley.
If the Cardinals make a trade with the Red Sox, they could look to land Ceddanne Rafaela as the headliner in the return.
First of all, the Red Sox make sense as a suitor for the three players listed above. Gray and Fedde could add some depth to their rotation while Helsley would be a huge upgrade in the bullpen.
Trading Rafaela also makes a bit of sense for Boston. The Red Sox have a loaded infielder with prospects dominating the future of the organization. Marcelo Mayer will be in the big leagues soon while Kristian Campbell is already there.
In the outfield, the Red Sox have Wilyer Abreu, Campbell, Jarren Duran, and top prospect Roman Anthony could be the future in Boston. That would leave Rafaela as a backup.
Instead, he could be the return in a trade for a player like Helsley. The Cardinals could use Rafaela as a building block to the future of their organization.
