Blockbuster Cardinals Mock Trade Cuts Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild in the coming months. They're expected to make some trades in the offseason, but most of the rumors revolve around veterans Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado.
It's clear the Cardinals should look to free up payroll by moving these two, but there are other players, like All-Star Brendan Donovan, who make sense as trade chips. Donovan is under contract for two more years, so the Cardinals don't need to trade him, but he could still garner some attention from contenders.
Jason Burke of Athletics OnSi recently urged the Athletics to pursue a trade for Donovan this offseason to help fill a hole in their infield.
Mock trade idea sends 2B Brendan Donovan to Athletics
"The Athletics are a pretty solid offensive club, but they do have a couple of holes they'll be looking to plug this offseason. Those would be at third base, where they don't have a surefire answer but a few options, and second base," Burke wrote. "The St. Louis Cardinals have a very solid second baseman of their own in Brendan Donovan. The 28-year-old will be entering his second year of arbitration in 2026 and is projected to earn $5.4 million next season.
"This past season he hit .307 with a .366 on-base percentage, along with 10 home runs, a pair of stolen bases, and a 128 wRC+. He's a roughly league average defender at the position, landing slightly into the positive or negative depending on which metric you choose, but always right around the middle."
While the Cardinals have Donovan for two more years, it might make sense to trade him if they're not looking to sign him to a contract extension. Either way, that decision could and should be made this winter. St. Louis can sign him for a four or five year contract extension and it would be a good move. But if they're not going to, it would make more sense to trade him at his highest value.
For the Athletics, this idea would make plenty of sense, especially considering a deal for Donovan wouldn't require any top five prospects. Donovan has some defensive versatility and he's a solid bat to slot into the lineup. His leadership and presence would be the biggest additions to the Athletics' roster.
More MLB: Cardinals Expected To Make Big Offseason Moves As Trade Rumors Swirl