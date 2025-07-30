Blue Jays 'Firmly In The Hunt' For Cardinals Star, Insider Says
The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t messing around with less than 48 hours remaining before the trade deadline.
After acquiring Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the Blue Jays are reportedly far from done adding pitchers. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Toronto is going all out to poach a marquee reliever from the St. Louis Cardinals.
“Even with the Dominguez acquisition, the Blue Jays remain firmly in the hunt for Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, per sources,” Feinsand wrote.
The Blue Jays better act fast and have a beefy offer prepared for Helsley, because the All-Star closer has a handful of suitors knocking on the Cardinals’ door. Here’s what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden had to say on Tuesday about Helsley and the reliever market:
“The reliever market led specifically by David Bednar #Pirates and Ryan Helsley #Cardinals is moving quickly all of a sudden today with #Phillies #Mets #Dodgers #Tigers #Mariners #Rangers all in play...both could get moved prior to Thursday trade deadline day now.”
The Cardinals are sure to hold a bidding war for Helsley between this group of contenders. Despite a down year, Helsley is still in the prime of his career and has shown that he can be among the game’s greatest late-inning maestros when he is feeling right. There’s also the chance that a change of scenery to a contender could galvanize Helsley into a return to top form. Helsley was the National League Reliever of the Year last season, and there’s no reason he can’t play a pivotal role for any of the above teams on their journey to a World Series.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is going to be a busy man between now and Thursday, and it sounds like Helsley is definitely going to get moved.
