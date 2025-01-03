Blue Jays 'In The Mix' For Ex-Cardinals Projected $63 Million Star
The Toronto Blue Jays have been trying to land another star this offseason.
Toronto finished in last place in the American League East in 2024 to the surprise of many. The Blue Jays have a lot of talent, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Chris Bassitt, among others.
The Blue Jays have a lot of talent but they struggled mightily. Now, they are at a crossroads. Although there have been a lot of trade rumors involving the club, it seems more likely that they are going to try to make another run.
Toronto has been linked to pretty much every star available this offseason but has missed out. The Blue Jays tried to land Corbin Burnes and Max Fried but missed out on both. Will they find a way to bring a hurler to town?
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the Blue Jays are one of the team "in the mix" for former St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty.
"A number of other teams also remain in the mix for Flaherty including the (San Francisco Giants), Blue Jays, (Detroit Tigers), and (Chicago Cubs)," Feinsand said.
Flaherty is projected to land a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. This seems to be a pretty fair price for Flaherty after he logged a 3.17 ERA last season across 28 starts for the Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Toronto can afford a deal like that as it has been linked to every expensive player this offseason. Could it land the former Cardinals star?
