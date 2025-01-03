Cardinals Trade Idea Lands $8 Million All-Star For Nolan Arenado Package
Let's get a little crazy.
The St. Louis Cardinals want to trade Nolan Arenado away and because of the size of his contract and his no-trade clause, it's not going to be the easiest thing in the world. The Cardinals almost got a deal done with the Houston Astros, but he shut it down.
Where will Arenado go, though? He now is 33 years old and likely will land with a contender if the Cardinals are able to trade him. It doesn't seem as much like a guarantee at this point as it once did. We likely won't see Arenado get moved until Alex Bregman signs somewhere and then maybe a team will get desperate to bring the future Hall of Famer to town.
The Cardinals want to trim payroll. Maybe the Philadelphia Phillies could be a potential trade partner. Philadelphia was on the initial reported list of teams Arenado would approve a trade to.
Let's try our hand at a hypothetical deal to send Arenado to Philadelphia.
Cardinals acquire: Infielder Alec Bohm, right-handed pitcher Mick Abel (No. 5 prospect), and right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry (No. 20 prospect)
Phillies acquire: Infielder Nolan Arenado, right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley, and $5 million
This is a hypothetical deal. St. Louis wants to trim payroll and clearly dealing Arenado would be the easiest way to do so. Helsley has been in trade rumors himself throughout the offseason as he is one year away from free agency. The Phillies need a bullpen boost and maybe including Helsley could lower the amount of money the Cardinals need to include in a deal while improving the prospect haul.
On the Cardinals' side, they would get an All-Star-level talent to replace Arenado in Bohm at a significantly lower price point. He's under team control for two seasons, but the big question is whether the Cardinals would want to add another infielder or open the spot up for someone like Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese.
It wouldn't hurt to add some more pitching and Abel is a highly-regarded prospect on the big league doorstep. McGarry also is someone who could see big league time in 2025.
I am the first to admit that I am a writer and not a front office member. Should the Cardinals consider something like this?
