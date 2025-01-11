Blue Jays Loosely Linked To Cardinals $260 Million 10-Time Gold Glover
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to find a trade partner for Nolan Arenado, and they may not be able to do that until Alex Bregman is signed. However, there are several teams that could use a third baseman for 2025.
Trading Arenado would allow St. Louis to lower their payroll, which has been a stated goal for this upcoming season. They are taking a step back from contention and instead focusing on youth.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 10 teams that could be fits for Arenado, and among them were the Toronto Blue Jays. Perhaps St. Louis could make a deal with Toronto.
"The Blue Jays have to do something of significance soon, right? Since whiffing in their pursuit of Juan Soto, the only notable addition to the starting lineup has been the defensive-minded Andrés Giménez in a trade with the Guardians," Reuter wrote.
"Assuming Ernie Clement can slide to a spot in the outfield, adding Arenado at third base would be a nice lineup upgrade, and Matt Chapman's run with Toronto made it clear that the Blue Jays value defense at the hot corner."
The Blue Jays ultimately signed right-hander Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract on Friday, so they have proven their desire to win in 2025. This could help their cause as they search for more offensive upgrades.
Trading Arenado would allow the Cardinals to open up third base for either Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman. We'll see if they can get a deal done with the Blue Jays.
