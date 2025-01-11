Mets Loosely Linked To Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glove Award Winner
The St. Louis Cardinals have the biggest trade piece on the block right now.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado clearly is the top player reportedly on the trade block right now. There has been months of speculation about a trade involving him, but he still currently is a member of the Cardinals' organization.
Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training. With Spring Training coming up quickly, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of the top 10 most likely hypothetical landing spots for Arenado.
One interesting team he mentioned was the New York Mets at No. 10.
"New York Mets," Reuter said. "Trading for Arenado is probably not Plan A (re-sign Pete Alonso) or Plan B (sign Alex Bregman) for the Mets right now, but it could be Plan C. That's enough to include them here.
"If the Cardinals eat a significant chunk of Arenado's remaining money, penciling him in at third base and shifting Mark Vientos across the diamond to first base would solidify the Mets infield."
The Mets have shown this offseason that they aren't afraid to do anything. Giving Juan Soto a $765 million deal is a clear sign that the Mets aren't afraid to pull off any major move out there right now. Landing Arenado may not be the likeliest move, but nothing can be ruled out. If the Mets can pair Arenado with Soto and Francisco Lindor, that would be a top-tier trio.
