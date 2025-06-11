Cardinals 'Electric' Prospect Has Shot At 2025 Big League Debut
The St. Louis Cardinals have significant pieces working their way to the big leagues.
One guy who specifically has had a great year down in the minors is right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby. He began the season in Double-A with the Springfield Cardinals and pitched to a 2.49 ERA and a 57-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 47 innings pitched.
Roby has been good enough that the team announced on Monday that they were promoting him to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds for the first time in his young career.
"RHP Tekoah Roby has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Tink Hence's (AAA) rehab has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+). LHP Drew Rom (AAA) has been placed on the 7-day IL. RHP Hancel Rincon has been transferred from Peoria to Springfield. RHP Jason Savacool has been transferred from Palm Beach to Peoria. RHP Jacob Odle has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach."
MLB.com's John Denton addressed the move and noted that Roby has a shot at making the big leagues by the time the season ends.
"Roby, the Cardinals' No. 11-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is headed to Triple-A and he could make it to St. Louis by the end of the season with his electric stuff," Denton said. "Hence, the No. 3-ranked Cards prospect, is making the climb back up after missing time with an oblique tear."
Things are looking up for St. Louis and there is some pitching talent on the way up.
