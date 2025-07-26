Brendan Donovan To Yankees? Cardinals Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be active in the coming days, but it's unclear what moves they'll make. One of their more intriguing trade chips is All-Star utilityman Brendan Donovan. Donovan has been great for the Cardinals, so it's unlikely he's traded, but if somebody offers St. Louis a massive package, it could be impossible to say no.
One of the team's that's been closely linked to Donovan is the New York Yankees. The Yankees needed to add an infielder at the deadline and they went out and acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. Even after this addition, the Yankees remain in the hunt for an additional infielder.
With the Bronx Bombers still connected to Donovan, it's important to figure out how a trade could come together. The key for the Cardinals would be landing star outfield prospect Spencer Jones from the Yankees.
Adding Jones makes sense for a few reasons. Obviously, he's been incredible this year. He's slugged nearly 30 home runs and added a handful of doubles, too. But JJ Wetherholt is expected to take second base from Donovan, which moves the All-Star to the outfield. So if the Cardinals trade Donovan, adding an outfielder like Jones would be the move to make.
Beyond that, the Cardinals could use a Yankees pitching prospect like Ben Hess or Chase Hampton.
Either way, a deal could only come to fruition if the Cardinals are blown away by an offer. It remains unlikely that they'll trade Donovan.
