Brendan Donovan Update Should Make Cardinals Fans Happy

The St. Louis Cardinals have been in some very loud trade rumors recently, specifically about All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

While this is the case, don’t expect the organization to just let him go. The Athletic's Cardinals insider Katie Woo weighed in on Donovan and said the team isn't going to trade Donovan unless they receive "an offer they simply can’t refuse."

"What about Donovan? Donovan continues to be one of the most coveted trade candidates available, but the Cardinals are not inclined to move him unless they receive an offer they simply can’t refuse," Woo wrote. "On the surface, it makes sense for St. Louis to trade their lone All-Star representative. Donovan is fresh off the best year of his career and will be a free agent after the 2027 season, a timeline multiple sources within the organization concede will not line up with the team’s next competitive window.

The Cardinals star has been the subject of trade rumors

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"But the Cardinals have the leverage here, and while they are looking to alleviate their logjam of left-handed hitters by trade, that doesn’t make a Donovan deal an automatic guarantee. The same can be said of (Alec Burleson), whom the Cardinals do not regard as untouchable but are not motivated to trade, one team source described. The likelihood Donovan is traded remains high due to his heavy interest, but if asking teams do not meet the Cardinals’ high price, they won’t deal him."

This should be the way the Cardinals handle Donovan, even if he does have a massive market. Donovan has been getting buzz this offseason for a reason. He's talented, young, and cheap. All things that any team would like to have. That should also include the Cardinals as well. Even if St. Louis is trading guys away with an eye towards the future, ideally it would contend for a playoff spot in the not-so-distant future.

Donovan won't be a free agent until after the 2027 season. If St. Louis thinks it has a shot at a playoff spot before then, it should hold onto him.

