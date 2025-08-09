Buzz Growing That 2 Cardinals Stars Aren't Safe For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly entering a full-scale rebuild this offseason. They traded relievers Phil Maton, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz at the trade deadline and landed a solid return of prospects to help boost their future.
Another indication that the Cardinals are likely entering a rebuild in the offseason was their decision to transition power from president of baseball operations John Mozeiliak to the new POBO, Chaim Bloom. Bloom will likely want to do a lot of things differently than Mozeliak has done in the past, and it could result in a few big moves during the offseason.
FanSided's Curt Bishop recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties with either Alec Burleson or Lars Nootbaar in an offseason trade when Bloom takes over control of the team.
Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbaar linked to ongoing trade rumors
"The St. Louis Cardinals will soon undergo a transition, as John Mozeliak will finally step away from his role as president of baseball operations. Taking over will be Chaim Bloom, who has served in an advisory role since being hired in 2024," Bishop wrote. "Bloom is likely going to do things differently than Mozeliak, and it's important to remember that the Cardinals are now rebuilding, which means there may be some players traded away.
"Wetherholt will likely take second base with Masyn Winn at shortstop. This would force Brendan Donovan to move to the outfield full-time. With Victor Scott II at center field, that leaves Nootbaar and Burleson to be traded. Burleson will bring back a better haul, as he's had a better 2025 season. Losing Nootbaar would be tough for the fanbase to stomach, but there might not be enough space on the roster."
The Cardinals have a bit of a logjam on their roster right now, and it's only going to get worse as they add more prospects to the big-league roster. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is headed for the big leagues in the near future and he looks like the team's franchise second baseman.
This would move Brendan Donovan to the outfield and likely result in a trade of Burleson or Nootbaar.
Trading Burleson makes a bit more sense because he's more reliant on being the designated hitter than Nootbaar. Nootbaar provides solid outfield defense while Burleson doesn't.
Trading Burleson would likely net the Cardinals a bit more in return. It's likely the Cardinals will be open to trading nearly everybody in the offseason, but Burleson makes the most sense as a trade chip.
