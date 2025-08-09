Cardinals Predicted To Move 25-Year-Old Infielder In Offseason Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals and president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, took to the trade deadline to make a few big moves, while also staying semi-conservative. St. Louis traded Phil Maton, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz to the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox, respectively.
But the team seems to be eyeing an even bigger rebuild in the offseason as they transition power from Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom during the winter months. Bloom likely has a different plan in mind for the future of the Cardinals, so there's a chance we see some drastic moves.
FanSided's Curt Bishop recently predicted that Bloom would opt to trade 25-year-old infielder Nolan Gorman during the offseason. Gorman has played his entire four-year big-league career with the Cardinals after being their first-round draft pick in 2018.
Nolan Gorman makes sense as an offseason trade chip
"Another logjam Mozeliak allowed to form was one featuring too many left-handed bats. The Cardinals need to clear space for some of their right-handed hitters, such as Thomas Saggese, Jordan Walker and prospect Blaze Jordan," Bishop wrote. "And while top prospect J.J. Wetherholt hits left-handed, the Cardinals need to clear a spot in the starting lineup for him in 2026. Chances are he'll be called up before the end of 2025.
"Nolan Gorman isn't going to get everyday reps at second base or third base. The Cardinals have Nolan Arenado at the hot corner, and he still remains an elite third baseman. Unless his offense declines more rapidly, that is likely who St. Louis will have at third base."
The Cardinals look to have a logjam in the infield moving forward, especially if they can't move Nolan Arenado off third base. Trading Arenado would likely be the best case scenario for the Cardinals because it would clear some room for younger players, but it's unlikely.
With JJ Wetherholt likely taking over at second base, Brendan Donovan will move to the outfield. Donovan would likely double as the backup third baseman, too, which makes Gorman's role in St. Louis minimal.
With him still being just 25 years old, Gorman would likely hold quite a lot of trade value for the rebuilding Cardinals. It seems like the team has gotten everything it could from Gorman, but they could ship him out of St. Louis and land a few talented prospects.
