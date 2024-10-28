Cardinals $130 Million Slugger Predicted To Sign With Mariners
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will look different by the time Opening Day rolls around in 2025.
When the Cardinals take the field on Opening Day next season, the lineup likely will be filled with inexperienced, young players. It has been reported that the Cardinals likely will be moving on from plenty of veterans this winter and it seems like that will be the case both through free agency and the trade market.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has seemed like the most likely option to leave the team this winter as he will be a free agent and likely get a bigger deal than the Cardinals want to give him after an up-and-down 2024 season.
While this is the case, there surely will be plenty of teams that do want Goldschmidt. Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted that he ultimately will end up signing with the Seattle Mariners.
"Paul Goldschmidt is not expected back with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, begging the question: Where will the seven-time All-Star and 2022 NL MVP continue his career?cThe veteran first baseman recently celebrated a 37th birthday and is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons, potentially limiting the number of teams looking to acquire him," Beaston said. "The Seattle Mariners could also use an upgrade at first base and, probably, that same veteran leadership in a young clubhouse.
"It could be a mutually beneficial setting for Goldschmidt, with a change of scenery far from the NL Central and an energetic roster that could help reinvigorate him at the tail end of his career...Prediction: Goldschmidt heads to the Pacific Northwest and signs with Seattle."
It will be sad to see Goldschmidt go, but it does seem like that is coming.
