Cardinals $2.85 Million All-Star Listed As Team's Best Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals managed to pull off a win on Tuesday night, defeating the Cincinnati Reds 3-0. However, that does little to help them as far as the National League Wild Card race is concerned. They are 4 1/2 games back, but with just 10 games to go on the 2025 regular season schedule and four teams in front of them for just the third spot, hopes of St. Louis reaching the postseason are remote.
This offseason, they will finally enter a rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. This means that certain players could be traded away.
Robert Murray of FanSided believes this will be the case and listed Brendan Donovan, the team's lone All-Star as their most likely trade candidate with the offseason looming.
MLB Insider Predicts Cardinals Will Trade All-Star
"I expect teams to call about many of the Cardinals’ players, especially infielder Brendan Donovan," Murray wrote.
"No trade ever appeared imminent. But with the shortage of players available, and how teams around the game view Donovan, it wouldn’t be impossible for someone to overpay. After all, it’s completely reasonable for a team to acquire Donovan and hope for All-Star-caliber production at either second base or occasionally in the outfield, with the left-handed hitter slashing .281/.348/.407 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI this season."
Donovan has had a strong season with St. Louis this year. In addition to his All-Star nod, he is also a former Gold Glover and can play multiple positions on the field. This could make him very valuable to contending teams.
The Cardinals need pitching in their system and on the Major League roster, particularly young pitching with several years of control remaining. Their rotation is looking thin heading into the 2026 season, and Donovan could bring back some top prospects that could also be Major League ready or close.
Donovan has posted a 2.5 WAR this season and has a .755 OPS. He made his Major League debut with the Cardinals back in 2022. The Cardinals had their opportunity to give him a contract extension, but with two years left of control after 2025, it makes sense that he would be a trade candidate this coming offseason.
The time has come for the Cardinals to rebuild and focus on the future rather than trying to contend right away. It may take some time.
