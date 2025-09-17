Cardinals To Lose $87 Million All-Star For Season: Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals recently lost shortstop Masyn Winn for the rest of the regular season and it sounds like he's not the only infielder who will miss the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras is dealing with bicep soreness right now. Contreras was forced to exit on Monday night due to the soreness. After the game, he talked about the injury.
"I've been dealing with some bicep tightness since I think before the suspension happened," Contreras said. "Been getting treatment day-to-day, but lately it has been getting a little tired. A little worst than before. Just trying to be careful with it. I think it's a day-to-day thing. I just talked to a doctor and explained how I feel. He told me just to take it day by day and see how I feel tomorrow or the next day."
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Katie Woo shared on social media that the current expectation is that the team will announce a season-ending Injured List designation for him.
The Cardinals keep losing pieces
"Expect the Cardinals to announce an IL designation (bicep strain) for Willson Contreras ahead of today's series finale against CIN, which will end his season," Woo said. "Contreras was considered day-to-day, but with the strain not improving, the call was made to end his year."
Contreras made it clear that he was hoping to return to the field before the season ends, as transcribed by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"I’m just trying to stay on the field for the rest of the season, but as of now, it’s day-to-day,” Contreras said Monday night as transcribed by Goold.
Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like that is going to end up being the case. The Cardinals have just 10 games left in the regular season. With a 74-78 record, the playoffs aren't going to happen this year. So, with the season winding down and time running out, it sounds like we have seen Contreras take the field for the final time this season. That won't be official until the team announces the move, though.
After this season, Contreras has two more years on his five-year, $87.5 million deal in St. Louis before a club option in 2028.
More MLB: Cardinals $260M Star Could Surprise By Staying In St. Louis