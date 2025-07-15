Cardinals 2025 MLB Draft Complete Roundup, Including Shocker
The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy few days and now the farm system is loaded with significantly more talent than it already was.
St. Louis began the 2025 MLB Draft by selecting lefty flamethrower Liam Doyle with the No. 5 overall pick. From there, the Cardinals made a handful of selections, all shared by the team.
The Cardinals' best two picks of the draft arguably are Doyle and righty Tanner Franklin. Both are guys who could contribute at the big league level sooner rather than later. St. Louis has been open about the fact that there isn't a lot of big league debut for the rotation in the minors right now behind Michael McGreevy. Because of that, it was clear that the Cardinals wanted to add more pitching to the franchise and that started early and often.
Overall, it was a good draft class for the Cardinals and now they just have to find a way to work these guys up through the ranks and get up to St. Louis. It's easy to overreact with recency bias, especially with the draft just ending this week, but it was a good few days for St. Louis and there's a lot of talent coming to town that fans should be excited about.
The Cardinals needed some pitching and absolutely got it. Now, the question is when will someone from this year's draft class make the jump up to the big leagues in St. Louis?
