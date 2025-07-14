Cardinals Breakout Could Trigger Ryan Helsley Blockbuster Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that's going to be fascinating to watch as we get closer to the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis won its final game to close out the first half of the season to improve its record to 51-46. While this is the case, the Cardinals are 6 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central. St. Louis is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot, though.
If the Cardinals can gain some ground in the standings, it would make sense to add before the July 31st trade deadline. But, if they aren't a clear-cut contender, would it make sense to try to thread the needle and deal away pieces that are heading to free agency? For example, Ryan Helsley? He's going to be a free agent after the season and would bring back a pretty penny if he were to hit the trade block.
St. Louis is a team that has some solid bullpen arms. Trading away Helsley wouldn't necessarily signal a teardown, but could be a way to bring back value while not completely nuking their chance at a playoff spot. There's been some breakouts in the bullpen this year, like Riley O'Brien. The 30-year-old pitched in just 10 big league games before the 2025 season. He has made 17 appearances this season and has a 2.01 ERA.
There's talent in this bullpen and there's an argument that the Cardinals could make due without Helsley. That doesn't mean the Cardinals would be better without him. They only should consider a move if they are on the outskirts of the Wild Card race. But, it's a small needle to try to get through.
