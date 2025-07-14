Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Breakout Could Trigger Ryan Helsley Blockbuster Deal

Should the Cardinals consider a move?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that's going to be fascinating to watch as we get closer to the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

St. Louis won its final game to close out the first half of the season to improve its record to 51-46. While this is the case, the Cardinals are 6 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central. St. Louis is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot, though.

If the Cardinals can gain some ground in the standings, it would make sense to add before the July 31st trade deadline. But, if they aren't a clear-cut contender, would it make sense to try to thread the needle and deal away pieces that are heading to free agency? For example, Ryan Helsley? He's going to be a free agent after the season and would bring back a pretty penny if he were to hit the trade block.

St. Louis is a team that has some solid bullpen arms. Trading away Helsley wouldn't necessarily signal a teardown, but could be a way to bring back value while not completely nuking their chance at a playoff spot. There's been some breakouts in the bullpen this year, like Riley O'Brien. The 30-year-old pitched in just 10 big league games before the 2025 season. He has made 17 appearances this season and has a 2.01 ERA.

There's talent in this bullpen and there's an argument that the Cardinals could make due without Helsley. That doesn't mean the Cardinals would be better without him. They only should consider a move if they are on the outskirts of the Wild Card race. But, it's a small needle to try to get through.

More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Already Being Compared To Braves Ace

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News